PM Modi And Other Leaders Wish BJP President JP Nadda On His 60th Birthday

BJP president JP Nadda turned 60 on Wednesday and was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior party leaders who lauded his "astute and inspirational" leadership, asserting that the BJP has been reaching new heights under him.

In a tweet, PM Modi wished Mr Nadda good health and long life.

Other top leaders of the party also offered their greeting to Mr Nadda, who is of Himachal Pradesh origin and was born in Patna in 1960.

Mr Nadda's predecessor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP has been marching ahead under his strong leadership.

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Greetings to BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji on his birthday. He is a hardworking leader also known for his outstanding organisational skills."

"His passion towards strengthening the party in every part of the country is truly inspiring. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Nadda decided not to celebrate his birthday this year and appealed to all BJP members and well-wishers to avoid public celebrations and felicitations.

"Let's not lower our guard till the vaccine arrives," he had said on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP is advancing quickly towards its goals under Mr Nadda's leadership as he conveyed his wishes to the party president.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was among the party leaders who greeted the BJP chief on his birthday.

Considered a low profile leader with an affable manner and keen understanding of the party's organisational affairs, Mr Nadda was actively associated with student and youth politics, first as a member of the RSS' student wing ABVP and then the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth arm.

He was later elected as a legislator in Himachal where he also served as a minister.

Mr Nadda was a Union minister in the first Modi government between 2014 and 2019.