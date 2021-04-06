'Example Of Changing Work Culture': PM Over Completion Of J&K Railway Bridge Arch

"Capability and trust of the countrymen is setting an example before the world," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the completion of Arch closure of the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Railways and termed it as an example of changing work culture marked by the ethos of "sankalp se siddhi".

"Capability and trust of the countrymen is setting an example before the world. This feat of construction does not only showcase the growing prowess of India in the field of modern engineering and technology but also is an example of changing work culture marked by the ethos of ''sankalp se siddhi''," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister was responding to a tweet by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal who said that this bridge makes every countrymen feel proud.

"Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat: Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the construction of the arch of the world's tallest railway bridge on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir is completed today. An excellent example of excellent engineering skills, this bridge makes every countrymen feel proud," Goyal tweeted.

The Indian Railways on Monday completed the Arch closure of the iconic Chenab Bridge which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project (USBRL).

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Arch closure was one of the most difficult parts of the bridge over Chenab and its completion is a major leap towards the completion of the 111 km-long winding stretch from Katra to Banihal.

It is arguably the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in recent history. The 5.6-meter last piece of metal was fitted at the highest point today and joined the two arms of the arch that currently stretch towards each other from both the banks of the river. This completed the shape of the arch that will then loom over the treacherous Chenab, flowing some 359 meters below, said the ministry in a statement.

After the completion of the arch work, removal of the stay cables, filling of the concrete in the arch rib, erection of the steel trestle, launching of the viaduct, and track laying work will be taken up.

The Chenab Bridge -- having a length of 1.315 km -- will be the highest railway bridge in the world being 359m above the river bed level and will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris (France). It involves the fabrication of 28,660 metric tonnes of steel, 10 lakh cum earthwork, 66,000 cum concrete, and 26 km motorable roads.