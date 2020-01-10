PM Modi To Attend 150-Year Celebrations Of Kolkata Port Trust Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kolkata on Saturday (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) and dedicate 4 heritage buildings of Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday.

The prime minister will reach Bengal's capital city on Saturday, where he will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings of Kolkata, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

These four structures include the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House, and the Victoria Memorial Hall. The Culture Ministry has renovated these iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries.

The ministry is developing cultural spaces around iconic buildings in various metro cities in the country. Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Varanasi are also a part of the project.

PM Modi will also participate in the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Saturday and Sunday. He will hand over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final installment to meet the deficit in the pension funds of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust, the statement said.

The prime minister will also felicitate two oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust - 105-year-old Nagina Bhagat and 100-year-old Naresh Chandra Chakraborty. He will also launch the Port anthem during the event.

A plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of the original Port jetties will be unveiled by the prime minister.

The upgraded ship repair facility of the Cochin-Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock will be inaugurated by PM Modi during this visit.

He will also inaugurate the full rake handling facility and dedicate the upgraded railway infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for the smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

A mechanisation of berth number 3 at the Haldia Dock Complex of KoPT and a proposed riverfront development scheme will also be launched by PM Modi.

In another event, the prime minister will inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 tribal girl students from the Sunderbans.

It is a project that was undertaken by the KoPT along with the Purvanchal Kalyan Ashram, Gosaba, Sunderbans and is affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, the statement said.