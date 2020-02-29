PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Bundelkhand Expressway In UP's Chitrakoot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of the Bundelkhand Expressway In Chitrakoot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot by pressing a button.

The expressway will pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun districts. It will be built at a cost of Rs 14,849 crore.

The expressway will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Central government in February 2018.

This expressway will link Bundelkhand to Delhi through Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway as well as play a vital role in the development of the region.