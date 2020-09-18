No Government Has Done As Much For Farmers As NDA In Last 6 Years: PM Modi

PM Modi will inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar through video conference.

Apart from Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, the Prime Minister also inaugurated other rail projects which include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur, according to an official release.

The release said the Kosi Mega Bridge project was sanctioned by Centre in 2003-04. The bridge is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crores.

"This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," it added.