PM Modi In Karnataka Live Updates: PM To Address Farmer's Issues In Davanagere

The prime minister wished BS Yeddyurappa on his birthday and expressed his gratitude to have met the farmers of Karnataka. He also said that it is certain Congress will be defeated in Karnataka.
Karnataka goes to polls in May.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's rally in Davanagere:
Congress government in Karnataka is insensitive towards healthcare facilities for people in the state. Centre sends funds, but why does it not spend on improving health infrastructure of the state: PM https://t.co/rEqjOYgDJP- narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) February 27, 2018
Congress' is a 10 per cent government in Karnataka. No work is done here without any commission: PM Modi in Davanagere
Congress government in Karnataka is insensitive towards healthcare facilities for people in the state. Centre sends funds, but why does it not spend on improving health infrastructure of the state: PM https://t.co/rEqjOYgDJP- narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) February 27, 2018
More than Mr. Siddaramaiah, it is 'Seedha Rupaiyya' that drives the working of the Government in Karnataka. Everything seems to be happening at a price here. Karnataka needs freedom from such corruption: PM @narendramodihttps://t.co/rEqjOYgDJP- narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) February 27, 2018
By 2022, we want to double the income of farmers: PM @narendramodihttps://t.co/rEqjOYgDJP- narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) February 27, 2018
One family ruled the country for 48 years & one tea seller ruled for 48 months. Born in rich houses, they could not care for farmers in 48 years. But in 48 months, we multiplied Minimum Support Price (MSP) by 1 & half for the farmers: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/i77xT1PapX- ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
As Gujarat CM, I took oath that I'll create tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. If someone goes to America, they see 'statue of liberty'. The statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Ji is 'statue of unity' & it is twice taller than statue of liberty: PM Modi in Davanagere #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/BCtV5stGdM- ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
Karnataka Government is certain to be defeated. Their misdeeds have made the Government unpopular. Election after election what are the people doing? They are removing Congress. When Congress goes, the harmful Congress culture also goes: PM Narendra Modi in Davanagere #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/bW5YjtLipl- ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018