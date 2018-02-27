PM Modi In Karnataka Live Updates: PM To Address Farmer's Issues In Davanagere

PM Modi will be address farmer's issues at the rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the farmers of Karnataka at a rally in Davanagere

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the farmers of Karnataka at a rally in Davanagere today. Yesterday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and BJP Chief Amit Shah addressed various rallies in Karnataka. PM Modi's visit to the state marks the 75th birthday of state BJP president and Chief Minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa. The prime minister's speech is to be centered around farmer issues and PM Modi has also tweeted taking a jibe at the Congress' "anti-farmer policies".

The prime minister wished BS Yeddyurappa on his birthday and expressed his gratitude to have met the farmers of Karnataka. He also said that it is certain Congress will be defeated in Karnataka.

Karnataka goes to polls in May.

Feb 27, 2018
18:04 (IST)
Watch the prime minister speaking in Davanagere here.
Feb 27, 2018
17:46 (IST)
Congress government in Karnataka is insensitive towards healthcare facilities for people in the state. Centre sends funds, but why does it not spend on improving health infrastructure of the state: PM

Feb 27, 2018
17:35 (IST)
Centre allocates funds by why is it that Congress government in Karnataka not spending it for welfare of people.
Congress' is a 10 per cent government in Karnataka. No work is done here without any commission: PM Modi in Davanagere

Feb 27, 2018
17:32 (IST)
The crop insurance scheme brought by the NDA government is a comprehensive one. By focusing on farmers and rural India, the NDA government is taking several steps for the transformation of the agriculture sector: PM Modi
Feb 27, 2018
17:31 (IST)
Value addition always helps farmers and brings more prosperity: PM
Feb 27, 2018
17:31 (IST)
Operation Greens will have a very positive impact on the agriculture sector: PM
Feb 27, 2018
17:31 (IST)
PM took a shot at Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and said Karnataka needs freedom from corruption.
Feb 27, 2018
17:28 (IST)
PM Modi says he will make the farmers' income double by 2022.

Feb 27, 2018
17:04 (IST)
One family ruled the country for 48 years & one tea seller ruled for 48 months. Born in rich houses, they could not care for farmers in 48 years. But in 48 months, we multiplied Minimum Support Price (MSP) by 1 & half for the farmers: PM Modi
Feb 27, 2018
16:55 (IST)
As Gujarat CM, I took oath that I'll create tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. If someone goes to America, they see 'statue of liberty'. The statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Ji is 'statue of unity' & it is twice taller than statue of liberty: PM Modi in Davanagere
Feb 27, 2018
16:52 (IST)
Karnataka Government is certain to be defeated. Their misdeeds have made the Government unpopular. Election after election what are the people doing? They are removing Congress. When Congress goes, the harmful Congress culture also goes: PM Narendra Modi in Davanagere
