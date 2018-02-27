PM Modi In Karnataka Live Updates: PM To Address Farmer's Issues In Davanagere

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the farmers of Karnataka at a rally in Davanagere

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the farmers of Karnataka at a rally in Davanagere today. Yesterday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and BJP Chief Amit Shah addressed various rallies in Karnataka. PM Modi's visit to the state marks the 75th birthday of state BJP president and Chief Minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa. The prime minister's speech is to be centered around farmer issues and PM Modi has also tweeted taking a jibe at the Congress' "anti-farmer policies".

The prime minister wished BS Yeddyurappa on his birthday and expressed his gratitude to have met the farmers of Karnataka. He also said that it is certain Congress will be defeated in Karnataka.

Karnataka goes to polls in May.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's rally in Davanagere: