'Terror Cannot Defeat Spirit Of Sri Lanka,' Says PM In Colombo: 10 Points

PM Modi was the first foreign leader to visit the terror-hit nation.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Sri Lankan capital Colombo this morning, made an unscheduled stop at one of the churches hit during the Easter Sunday terror attacks. "Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka," he said in his tribute. The Prime Minister was the first foreign leader to visit the terror-hit nation. More than 250 people had died in the attacks on Easter Sunday. A local Jihadi group and ISIS affiliate National Thowheeth Jama'ath, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Here's your 10-point cheat sheet to PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka:
"I am confident that Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka," PM Modi said after the visit to St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade.
The Prime Minister landed in Colombo this morning following a trip to Maldives. In a special gesture, Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had received him at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport.
Soon after his landing, PM Modi was given an official welcome at the President's secretariat. During the ceremony, President Mathipala Sirisena was seen holding an umbrella providing cover to himself and Prime Minister Modi from rain. Later the two had a working lunch.
During the day-long visit, PM Modi is also expected to meet Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa. A delegation of the main Tamil party - The Tamil National Alliance - is also expected to meet him.
Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that tore through St Anthony''s Church in Colombo, St Sebastian''s Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end hotels.
President Sirisena has sacked the national intelligence chief after he testified to an inquiry committee last week that the attacks could have been averted.
Ahead of the April 21 attacks, Indian intelligence agencies had sent several warnings to their Lankan counterparts. President Sirisena and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, however, said the warning was not conveyed up or down the line.
PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka and Maldives comes as Chinese influence expands on the strategic nations. In Maldives, he inaugurated a coastal radar system and military training centre and signed several bilateral agreements.
Ahead of the visit, PM Modi tweeted: "I am confident that my visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka will further strengthen our close and cordial ties with our maritime neighbours, in line with our ''Neighbourhood-First Policy'' and the vision of security and growth for all in the region".