In Maldivian Parliament, PM Modi Takes Veiled Dig At Pak Over Terrorism

State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address at the Maldivian Parliament today, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Maldives - his first overseas visit after returning to power - also called for the world community to unite to combat against terrorism and radicalisation.

"Terrorism is a danger not just for a country but the entire civilization. State sponsored terrorism is the biggest threat today. It is important for the world community to come together to fight the challenge of terrorism and radicalisation," the prime minister said.

At the Maldivian Parliament, also known as the Majlis, PM Modi said it is extremely unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists.

"The water is now rising above the head," PM Modi added.

"Combating terrorism and radicalisation is the most accurate test of the leadership in the world," he said.

India has blamed Pakistan for carrying out terrorist attacks in the country and asked it to stop supporting terror outfits operating from its soil.

Relations with Pakistan - wobbling since the terror strike at Uri in 2016 - took a nosedive after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14. Days later, India conducted air-strikes on a Jaish camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. The Pakistan Air Force struck back, targeting civilian and military installations in India and captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has written to PM Modi saying he wants talks to resolve all reconcilable problems, including the Kashmir issue, a Pakistani media report said on Friday. The report came a day after India said there will be no bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek next week.

Over the last few years, India has refused any initiative for talks, contending that cross-border terror has to stop before talks can begin.

