PM Modi Holds Talks With Bhutanese Counterpart Tshering Tobgay

Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay, in Delhi on a three-day visit, met PM Modi for talks today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay held talks, during which defence, security and strategic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries were discussed.



Prime Minister Tobgay, who arrived here on a three-day visit yesterday, met PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.



Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted:

Exemplary relationship worth celebrating! PM @narendramodi welcomes Prime Minister of #Bhutan@tsheringtobgay to India during the Golden Jubilee Year of our relationship, which is based on shared perceptions, utmost trust, goodwill and understanding.



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on Mr Tobgay yesterday and discussed ways to deepen the bilateral cooperation.



In their talks, PM Modi and Mr Tobgay likely discussed the situation at the Doklam tri-junction, the site of 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.



