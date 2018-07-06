PM Modi Holds Talks With Bhutanese Counterpart Tshering Tobgay

In their talks, PM Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering are also expected to deliberate on the situation at the Doklam tri-junction.

All India | | Updated: July 06, 2018 17:34 IST
Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay, in Delhi on a three-day visit, met PM Modi for talks today

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay held talks, during which defence, security and strategic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries were discussed.

Prime Minister Tobgay, who arrived here on a three-day visit yesterday, met PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted:


External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on Mr Tobgay yesterday and discussed ways to deepen the bilateral cooperation.

In their talks, PM Modi and Mr Tobgay likely discussed the situation at the Doklam tri-junction, the site of 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.

In February, Mr Tobgay had visited Guwahati to participate in an investors' summit on the sidelines of which he and PM Modi had held talks.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped construction of a road at the disputed Doklam tri-junction by the Chinese army.

Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam. The face-off ended on August 28. China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the dispute in the area.
 

