PM Modi Congratulates New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern On Election Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Jacinda Ardern for getting re-elected as the Prime Minister of New Zealand and said that he is looking forward to working on elevating the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"My heartiest congratulations to the PM of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on her resounding victory. Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-NZ relationship to a higher level," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Ardren had secured a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election and is now set to serve a second term.

Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-NZ relationship to a higher level. pic.twitter.com/8C4OS1LVMQ - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020

"With 87 per cent of the votes counted, Ardern's center-left Labour Party has won 48.9 per cent of the vote, meaning her party looks likely to score the highest result that any party has achieved since the current political system was introduced in 1996," CNN reported.

PM Ardern gave a powerful victory speech where she said, "Tonight, New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in at least 50 years."