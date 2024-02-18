Foreign Countries Also Know 'Aayega Toh Modi Hi': PM At Key BJP Meet

PM Modi addresses the second day of BJP's National Convention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reasserted that his party BJP will return to power in general elections this summer, a win that will ensure a comfortable third term for him. He said that even foreign countries know that "aayega toh Modi hi (Modi will return").

Addressing the BJP national convention in Delhi, the Prime Minister said, "The elections are yet to happen but I already have invitations from foreign countries for July, August, and September. What does this imply? It means that various nations around the world are entirely confident about the return of the BJP government. They also know - aayega toh Modi hi."

PM Modi also said he was not seeking a third term to enjoy power, but to work for the nation. "If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said.

He told the BJP leaders and workers who gathered at Bharat Mandapam for the key party meet that next 100 days are very crucial. "In the next 100 days, you need to connect with every new voter, reach every beneficiary, every section, every community, and every person who believes in every religion. We need to gain the trust of everyone," said PM Modi.

Underlining his government's ten years, he said, "In the last 10 years, India has achieved unprecedented momentum and gained the courage to achieve significant goals. India has reached new heights in every sector today, connecting every citizen with a sense of great determination. And this determination is - a developed India. We must make India developed, and in this, the next 5 years will play a significant role. In the next 5 years, India must work at a much faster pace than before."

The Prime Minister, citing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "ab ki paar, 400 paar" gaffe in the Parliament, said, "Today, even opposition leaders are chanting slogans of the NDA government crossing the 400-mark. And for NDA to cross 400, BJP must surpass the milestone of 370."

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coalition won more than 350 seats in the 2019 election. But PM Modi and top BJP leaders have proclaimed that this time they are looking beyond 400 seats, making it the most decisive victory ever.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, he said, "The biggest sin of Congress is that it has not hesitated to break the morale of the country's armed forces. Congress has left no stone unturned in causing damage to India's national security and military strength".

The BJP is holding the two-day convention as part of its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On the inaugural day of the national convention on Saturday, the BJP passed a political resolution titled 'Viksit Bharat', highlighting the achievements of the Centre under Prime Minister Modi. It asserted that the BJP would return for a third term at the Centre and carry forward its roadmap for "holistic development and welfare".