Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Won't Let Anyone Take Our Borders, Says PM Modi

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat". This is the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme.
The show is being broadcast live through All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat":
- Half the year is over. On Mann Ki Baat, we have been discussing a wide range of topics. These days, people are commonly talking about one thing -- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges -- Coronavirus, Cyclone Amphan, locusts and the situation at the border.
- There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges. Guided by our strong cultural ethos, India has turned challenges into successes.
- The world has seen India's strength and our commitment to peace. At the same time they have seen that we will not let anyone try to take our border. We have given a befitting reply to those who threatened our integrity in Ladakh.
- Make the country self reliant -- this is the tribute we can pay to our soldiers (who died in the India-China border dispute). The soldiers have always kept India safe.
- Focus on two things during Unlock1 amid the coronavirus pandemic: Your alertness will save you from the virus. Ensure that you wear masks and maintain social distancing. I request that people should not be negligent.
- India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more... Time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced.