Mann Ki Baat: "Those Who Eyed Indian Territory In Ladakh Received Befitting Reply": PM

India has given a befitting response to those who dared to eye her territory in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, referring to the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 soldiers were killed in action. In this context, he also spoke of the economic backlash against China, mentioning how people have decided to boycott Chinese goods.

"Those who eyed Indian territory in Ladakh have received a befitting response," the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat.

"If India knows how to maintain friendship, it can also confront someone and give an adequate response. Our brave soldiers made it clear that they will not allow anyone to taint the honour of Mother India," he added, referring to the clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty.

The Army believes that the Chinese suffered 45 casualties during the late-night skirmish on June 15. Chinese military leaders are believed to have conveyed to their Indian counterparts the loss of a Chinese Colonel in the fighting here as well.

In its hardest statement so far, the foreign ministry made it clear that China has made repeated incursions into Indian territory this year in "complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms".

"Since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC (Line of Control)," said the ministry.