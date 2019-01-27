Will Hold Pariksha Pe Charcha Session On January 29, says PM Modi

The 52nd episode of Mann Ki Baat will also be streamed on PM Modi's YouTube channel. (File)

A day after the country celebrated its 70th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the first edition of his popular monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat" of the year 2019 today. This is his 52nd episode of "Mann Ki Baat'".

The radio podcast, which is the first one in 2019, will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.

In the last episode of 2018, PM Modi summed up the government's achievements, while hoping that India will continue its journey of development in 2019.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: