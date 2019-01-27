Will Hold Pariksha Pe Charcha Session On January 29, says PM Modi

A day after the country celebrated its 70th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the first edition of his popular monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat" of the year 2019 today. This is his 52nd episode of "Mann Ki Baat'".
The radio podcast, which is the first one in 2019, will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.
In the last episode of 2018, PM Modi summed up the government's achievements, while hoping that India will continue its journey of development in 2019.
Here are the highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
- PM Modi began his Mann Ki Baat by paying tributes to Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt who passed away on January 21.
- PM Modi praised Election Commission, security forces and everyone else who was involved in the electoral process of ensuring free and fair polls across India.
- This year, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in our country and this will be the first time that 21st century born youth will vote. An opportunity has come for them to take responsibility of the nation on their shoulders.
- PM Modi remembered Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. For many years it was being demanded that the files related to Netaji be made public and I am happy that we fulfilled this demand, he said.
- The PM encouraged people from across the country to visit places associated with India's historic brave hearts and artists, including Subash Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar and Rabindra Nath Tagore.
- PM Modi paid homage to Sant Ravidas Ji during Maan Ki Baat.
- We all know Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore as a wonderful writer and musician. But Gurudev was also a great painter. He has made paintings on several themes.
- PM Modi remembered Vikram Sarabhai, credits him for India's space programme. We are using space technology to improve delivery and accountability of government services. Under the "housing for all" scheme, 40 lakh homes of 23 states have been geo-tagged. Along with this, over 3.5 crore properties under MGNREGA were also geo-tagged.
- On October 2, 2014, we started a memorable journey together to clean our country and to get rid of open defecation. With the support of the people of India today, India is rapidly moving towards becoming an open defecation free nation ahead of October 2,2019. This will be a true tribute to Bapu on his 150th Jayanti.
- PM Modi talked about exam Warriors, wishes students, parents and teachers luck for exams; announces that he will address students directly on January 29 in special show - Pariksha pe Charcha. The discussion will focus on stress free exams.
- In this memorial journey of clean India, Maan Ki Baat listeners have also contributed a lot and that is why I am happy to share the fact that more than 5 lakh villages and more than 600 districts have declared themselves open defecation free. Sanitation coverage has crossed 98% in rural India and toilet facilities have been provided to nearly nine crore households.