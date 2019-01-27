PM Modi To Address First Mann Ki Baat Of 2019 Today

The 52nd episode of Mann Ki Baat will also be streamed on PM Modi's YouTube channel. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation in the 52nd episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme today.

The radio podcast, which is the first one in 2019, will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.

In addition, Mann Ki Baat will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website www.allindiaradio.gov.in AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

The Prime Minister through his address on the radio aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the Government and also seeks the support of the common man in nation building and governance.