Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Constitution Day Event: Highlights

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering today, greeted citizens on the Constitution Day and paid homage to those who died on this day in 2008 in the Mumbai terror attacks.
He said, "Today, 26/11, is also a very sad day for us, when in 2008, terrorists had entered India and killed hundreds of innocent civilians."
Here are the Highlights on what PM Modi said:
- I would like to pay homage to each of those who died that day and salute our martyrs who laid down their lives protecting others.
- Today is the Constitution Day - a Constitution that makes our nation what it is, but we must ask ourselves - today, are we justifying all that our Constitution says? The Constitution was written by our great leaders and those who fought and got India her Independence. But are we even following one page of the Constitution today?
- Today, the feeling of 'nation first' that is the essence of our constitution has been diminished by politics. Politics has taken such a priority that our the Constitution and its letter and spirit has been overshadowed by it.
- We must ask ourselves if we are following the Constitution in letter and spirit. We must ask ourselves where we are heading, what our priority is, where we are taking the nation.