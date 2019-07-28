On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Asks States To Conserve Water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat programme this morning. This is PM Modi's second episode of the programme after he assumed office for the second term. He begun by saying that he was happy that people were sharing the books that they were reading on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' and it had generated a great response. In his address he emphasized about water conservation.

Here are the highlights of Mann Ki Baat:

I am happy that my request to share the books you all read, on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' has generated a great response.

People have been sharing details of what they are reading.

Let us keep reading and keep sharing.

Appreciable effort by the people of Jharkhand towards water conservation.

By working on a water policy, the wonderful state of Meghalaya has taken a futuristic step.

Haryana is doing something great when it comes to saving water and working with farmers.

Community efforts for water conservation.

There is greater sensitivity towards conserving water and this is a good sign.

Talking about young champions whose achievements will make every Indian proud.

Through MannKiBaat today, I wish to share with students, my young friends, information on very interesting competition. I invite young boys, girls to a Quiz Competition. Details of this competition will be available on @mygovindia website

I urge students to participate in this competition, make it interesting, memorable through participation. I specially call upon schools, parents, teachers to strive hard to ensure victory for their respective schools. Encourage all students to join: PM Modi

Inviting students to take part in a unique quiz competition and get an opportunity to visit Sriharikota.

My dear countrymen, you must have observed one thing. Our MannKiBaat has lent pace to #CleanlinessCampaign from time to time. This movement now advanced from cleanliness towards beautification. I came to know that Yogesh Saini,his team played stellar role in Kumbh2019

The year 2019 has been a good one for Indian space and science.

Every Indian is proud of Chandrayaan-2.

Indian at heart and Indian in spirit.

India salutes the innovative zeal of our scientists.

Here is why Indian scientists are exemplary!

Let temporary setbacks not deter your larger mission.

My dear countrymen, a few days ago, I read a very interesting comment on @mygovindia. This comment came from Brother Muhammad Aslam who stays in Shopian, Jammu & Kashmir.

Brother Mohd Aslam ji had sent me a message upon reading which I felt curious to know more about the 'Back to village' programme and when I got to knew it at length, I felt that the entire nation should get to know about this programme:PM

BacktoVillage' was not mere Govt formality that officials roam around the village & return to base, instead of this the officials spent 2 days & a night at panchayat, enabling them to spend time in village & to reach across to every establishment in village.

Many sports competitions for kids were organized under the aegis of @kheloindia, Sports Kits, MNREGA job cards and SC/ST certificates were distributed. People of Kashmir open heartedly became equal stakeholders in this festival: PM

The most heartening aspect of 'BacktoVillage' is the fact, that it was organized in such remote villages, where even officials had to traverse difficult terrain, climb mountains while walking on foot over a period of day or day and a half: PM

Programmes like these (BacktoVillage), people's participation or stake holding indicates that our brothers and sisters in Kashmir want good Governance, proves dictum that the power of development is stronger than the might of bullets, bombs

In entire India, people of different cultures and languages, celebrate the onset of rainy season in their own fashion

While we are talking of the monsoon season, you will be glad to learn that the number of pilgrims in AmarnathYatra this year were four times greater than the past 4 years

I would especially like to thank the hospitality of people of J&K while referring to successful organization of AmarnathYatra. Those who return after performing this pilgrimage become imbued with feelings of warmth, kinship displayed by people of state

I appeal to all to visit those tourist sports within our country whose scenic beauty is to behold during #monsoon. There are no better ways to witness this nation's beauty, people's sentiments & no better teachers than tourism, pilgrimage

The month of August also brings the memories of 'QuitIndia' movement. I wish that all of us celebrate 15th August with special preparations and find out new ways to observe this festival of freedom with greater participation of masses

Heavy rainfall in many parts of country has resulted in countrymen suffering due to #floods. I assure all the citizens affected by floods, that the Centre in tandem with State govts is working at lightning pace to provide relief and succour.

My dear countrymen, where to begin '#MannKiBaat' and where to end it, is a difficult task! But there is a time limit! I'll be back after a month's wait and meet you again: PM

