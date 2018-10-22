Priest Who Gave Statement Against Rape-Accused Bishop Found Dead

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, 60, was found dead in his room in a church.(Representational)

A priest who had given a statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a Kerala nun, was found dead in Jalandhar.

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, 60, was found dead on Monday morning in his room in a church.

The cause of death is not known yet but Father Kuriakose's family says it suspects something is wrong.

Father Kuriakose did not have any pivotal role as a witness in the case but he was one of the nearly 100 people questioned in relation to the case against Bishop Franco.

He had told Mathrubhumi in an interview that he had been threatened and he "feared what would happen if he spoke out against Bishop Franco Mulakkal".