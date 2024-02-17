AAP MLA, 4 Others Injured In Road Accident In Punjab: Cops

Karambir Singh Ghuman is the legislator from Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district. (File)

AAP MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman and four others suffered injuries on Saturday when their car hit a pole near Ghogra village, police said.

Karambir Singh Ghuman is the legislator from Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district.

The accident took place when he was heading towards Talwara town to attend some programmes.

Besides Ghuman, his personal assistant Shubham, gunman Amritdeep Singh, driver Jassa Singh and one Daljit Singh were injured in the accident.

They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya.

Dr. Jaswinder Singh, senior medical officer at the hospital, said the condition of all the injured persons was stable.

