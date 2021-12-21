Pressure Cooker Bomb, Grenade Found In Major Ammo Haul In Meghalaya

Meghalaya: Both the IEDs were destroyed in-situ.

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a live grenade and other live ammunition have been recovered in separate counter-insurgency operations in Meghalaya.

The two IEDs were found in a green bag under a culvert near Dollongre in West Garo Hills district.

One of the IEDs, weighing about 10 kg, was assembled in a pressure cooker while another was in a tin paint box. Both were destroyed in-situ.

Meanwhile, one live grenade and six 7.62mm bullets were recovered by the Meghalaya police on Monday during a counter insurgency operation at Du'magitok village, about 15 km from Tura in West Garo Hills.

Cases have been registered in the both the incidents and further investigation is on.