President's Rule Imposed In Puducherry

Puducherry has been placed under President's rule days after the Congress-led government collapsed following multiple resignations. The BJP and its allies did not stake claim to form government in the union territory, where polls are due in three months.

"In Puducherry, the Chief Minister has resigned and nobody has claimed to form the government and therefore, the Lieutenant Governor has recommended suspending the assembly," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said earlier this week.

The V Narayanasamy government lost power on Monday as it lost its majority in the 26-member assembly after six resignations. Five Congress and one DMK MLA had quit in quick succession over the past few weeks. Two of the MLAs who quit Congress have switched to the BJP and more are expected to follow.

Mr Narayanasamy resigned soon after making a speech in the assembly. He accused the opposition BJP and NR Congress - the biggest opposition party - of bringing down his government and also blamed former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition". He resigned soon after delivering a speech in the assembly.