BJP Not To Stake Claim In Puducherry, Lt. Governor Recommends President's Rule: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies will not stake claim to form government in Puducherry, sources said today, days after the Congress lost power in the union territory. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has recommended President's rule, according to sources.

Ms Soundararajan has sent her letter of recommendation which will be cleared in the Cabinet meeting today, sources told NDTV.

The V Narayanasamy government collapsed on Monday, just three months before the elections, after the Congress-DMK coalition fell short of the majority mark of 14 in the 26-member assembly after six resignations.