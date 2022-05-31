President Ram Nath Kovind Visits 'The Prime Minister's Museum' In Delhi

The museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at the Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi.

The museum is a tribute to former prime ministers and other nation builders, the President's office said in a tweet.

"President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to former Prime Ministers and other nation builders whose contributions are highlighted using interactive digital technologies," the President's office tweeted.

The museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. It recognises the contributions of all the prime ministers irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

