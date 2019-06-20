Centre's Special Focus To Improve Connectivity In Northeast: President

President Kovind said tourism, agriculture and other allied sectors will also benefit from better connectivity in the Northeast.

All India | | Updated: June 20, 2019 15:30 IST
President Kovind delivered his address to the joint sitting of both houses of parliament today.


New Delhi: 

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government is giving special focus on improving connectivity in the Northeast and make life easy for the people of the region.

"Special emphasis is being accorded to improving connectivity in the North-East, hilly and tribal areas," he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

President Kovind said in addition to increasing the ease of living of citizens in the Northeast, tourism, agriculture and other allied sectors will also benefit from better connectivity.

Effective steps are being taken to expand organic farming in the Northeast, he added.

