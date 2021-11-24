President Ram Nath Kovind Reaches UP's Kanpur For 2-Day Visit

President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur airport for a two-day visit to the city.

He was welcomed by Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath receiving President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh," the President tweeted.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath receiving President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/APsYQMRuJo — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2021

President Kovind will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on November 24.

On November 25, the President will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

