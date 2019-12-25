Jesus Christ Has Been An 'Inspiration To Humanity': President Kovind

President Kovind said it was time to reaffirm our resolve to walk on the path shown by Jesus Christ.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the words and deeds of Jesus Christ have the power to heal wounds in today's world which finds itself "tormented by strife, hatred and violence".

In his message on the eve of Christmas, the President extended his greetings to all "fellow citizens in India and abroad, especially to my Christian brothers and sisters."

He said "we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ whose life has been an inspiration to the humanity to follow the message of love, compassion and fraternity.

"Today, when the world finds itself tormented by strife, hatred and violence, his words and deeds have the power to heal wounds and show the way out".

He said it was time to reaffirm our resolve to walk on the path shown by Jesus Christ and "create a kinder and more egalitarian society".