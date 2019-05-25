President Ram Nath Kovind Dissolves 16th Lok Sabha

The president had on Friday accepted the resignation of PM Modi and his council of ministers but asked them to continue as caretaker until formation of a new government.

All India | | Updated: May 25, 2019 14:18 IST
President has signed the Order dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha. (File photo)


New Delhi: 

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on recommendation of the Union cabinet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

A communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President dissolved the Lok Sabha after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made such a recommendation Friday.

"The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 24.05.2019 and signed the Order dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha," it said.

The president had on Friday accepted the resignation of PM Modi and his council of ministers but asked them to continue as caretaker until formation of a new government.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to take oath as a new prime minister next week.

In the just-concluded parliamentary polls, the BJP scored a resounding victory, bagging 303 out of 542 seats. The Congress has managed to win only 52 seats.

