President Ram Nath Kovind Condoles Death Of 'Stalwart' BK Birla

BK Birla died at the age of 98

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his grief over the demise of veteran industrialist BK Birla.

He extended his condolences to the family and colleagues of the industrialist.

"Sorry to hear of the passing of veteran industrialist Shri BK Birla. He was a stalwart who made crucial contributions to business, education and several social causes in India. My condolences to his family and countless colleagues and associates," the President tweeted.

The nonagenarian industrialist, Basant Kumar Birla, chairman of the B K Birla Group of companies, died on Wednesday at the age of 98.

He was also the Chairman of B K Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology, Krishnarpan Charity Trust and about 25 other educational trusts and institutes. The Group's companies include Century Textiles and Kesoram Industries.

Born on January 12, 1921, B K Birla was the youngest son of legendary Ghanshyam Das, father of Aditya Vikram -- who died in October 1995 -- and grandfather of Kumar Mangalam.

BK Birla is survived by his daughters Jayshree Mohta and Manjushree Khaitan.

