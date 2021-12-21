President Clears Laws Extending Tenures Of Probe Agencies' Chiefs

Tenure extension of probe agencies' chiefs: The laws were cleared by Parliament last week (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved two amendments to extend the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) up to five years.

Earlier, the chiefs of the two central probe agencies had a fixed tenure of two years. This can now be extended for three more years.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Act (DSPE), 2021 and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act (CVC), 2021 were cleared by the Parliament last week.

The two laws will replace an Ordinance issued by the Centre ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament that extended the tenures of the two chiefs.

The two laws were introduced in Rajya Sabha on December 14 by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Jitendra Singh, and was passed by a voice vote. The DSPE Act was cleared by Lok Sabha on December 3 and CVC Act was approved by the Lower House on December 9.

Moving the DSPE law in the Upper House, Mr Singh had said the amendments will help maintain the speed of investigation as crime methodology has become highly sophisticated, making investigation far more a difficult task.

He had said the Enforcement director plays a crucial role in money laundering cases and that most of other countries have a much longer term for such posts, while moving the law in Rajya Sabha.