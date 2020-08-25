President Ram Nath Kovind Celebrates 'Van Mahotsav'

President Ram Nath Kovind celebrated ''Van Mahotsav'' with planting a Neem sapling.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday celebrated ''Van Mahotsav'' with planting a Neem sapling in the President's Estate.

Van Mahotsav is an annual one-week tree planting festival which is celebrated in India. It was started in the year 1950 by Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi by planting a tree at Rajghat, Delhi.



