Biggest Challenge Ahead Of Us Today Is Covid, Says President: Highlights

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day. During his address, the President thanked the doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

"Any amount of appreciation of these Corona-warriors will fall short. All these warriors rose above the limits of their duty, saved lives and ensured availability of essential services," said President Kovind.

Here are the highlights of President Ram Nath Kovind's address: