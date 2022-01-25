President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Nation On Eve Of 73rd Republic Day: Highlights

President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. Conveying his heartfelt wishes, President Kovind calls it "a celebration of the pride of Indianness that binds us all together". He also paid tribute to India's freedom fighters "who showed incomparable courage to realize the dream of Swaraj and aroused the enthusiasm of the countrymen to fight for it" in his speech.

Here are the highlights of President Kovind's address:

On the eve of the seventy-third Republic Day, my warm greetings to all of you people of India living at home and abroad! It is a celebration of the pride of Indianness that binds us all together: President Kovind

This day of Republic Day is also an occasion to remember those great heroes who showed incomparable courage to realize the dream of Swaraj and aroused the enthusiasm of the countrymen to fight for it: President Kovind

Two days ago, on 23rd January, all of us countrymen have remembered the virtue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who proclaimed 'Jai-Hind' on his 125th birth anniversary. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud is a source of inspiration for all of us: President Kovind

We are extremely fortunate to have the representation of the best personalities of that era in the assembly that framed our Constitution. They were the main flag bearers of our great freedom struggle: President Kovind

While fulfilling the basic duty of serving the nation when called upon, crores of our countrymen have turned from cleanliness campaign to COVID vaccination campaign into a mass movement. A great deal of credit for the success of such campaigns goes to our dutiful citizens: President Kovind

In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi explained to the countrymen how to celebrate 'Purna Swaraj Day'. This teaching of Gandhiji to do constructive work as much as possible will always be relevant: President Kovind

Gandhi ji wanted us to look within, introspect and try to be better human beings, and then look outside, collaborate with people and contribute towards building a better India and a better world: President Kovind

I feel proud to say that we have displayed exceptional determination and efficiency against coronavirus. Countless families have gone through terrible calamities. I have no words to express our collective pain. But the only consolation is that many lives have been saved. The impact of the Covid epidemic is still widespread, so we should be alert and not be lax in our defense. The precautions we have taken so far will have to be continued: President Kovind

It has become the national religion of every countryman today to follow the precautions given by scientists and experts in the fight against the Covid epidemic. We have to follow this nation-dharma till this crisis is not resolved. Doctors, nurses, and paramedics have served humanity by working long hours in difficult conditions, even risking their lives to care for patients. Small and medium enterprises have played an important role in providing employment to people and providing impetus to the economy. Our innovative young entrepreneurs have set new benchmarks of success by making effective use of the start-up ecosystem: President Kovind

There was a wave of happiness among the people due to the stellar performance of our players in the Olympic Games last year. The confidence of those young winners is inspiring millions of countrymen today: President Kovind

In recent months, I have come across many remarkable examples of our countrymen strengthening the nation and society through their commitment and hard work in various fields. Dedicated teams from the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited have built the indigenous and ultra-modern aircraft carrier 'IAC - Vikrant' to be inducted into the Navy. On the strength of such modern military capabilities, India is now counted among the world's major naval-powered nations. In Haryana's Sui village, some enlightened citizens have transformed their village under the 'Self-inspired Adarsh Gram Yojana', showing sensitivity and diligence. This is an exemplary example of attachment and gratitude towards our village i.e. our motherland: President Kovind

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I am happy to mention that this year has been a significant one from the point of view of women's empowerment in the Armed Forces: President Kovind

The twenty-first century is being seen as the era of climate change and India has taken a leadership position on the world stage with its bold and ambitious goals for renewable energy: President Kovind