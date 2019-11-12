President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's Resignation

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant displayed his resignation letter during a press conference

President Ram Nath Kovind today accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Mr Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

As advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Union minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant had on Monday announced his resignation from the Union cabinet, saying there is no trust left and it would not be proper to continue as minister when a new government is being formed in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Sawant accused the BJP of reneging on its promise to the Shiv Sena for equal division of seats and power and forcing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to snap ties.

He alleged that the BJP was resorting to "lies" by denying the agreement reached between the leaders of the two allies before the assembly elections. He also accused the BJP of hurting the sentiments of the Shiv Sena and of the Thackeray family.

"They have hurt my party by lying. Since there is no trust left, I have decided to resign," Mr Sawant told reporters.

Asked if the Shiv Sena has completely snapped its ties with the BJP, he said, "When I have resigned, you can understand what it means."

"I have resigned as Union minister. I have sent my resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Shiv Sena leader said and displayed his letter resigning as Heavy Industries minister.

The Sena leader also said a new government was in the process of being formed in Maharashtra and it was not proper for him to remain in the Union cabinet and hence he was resigning.

"In such an atmosphere, it is not proper on my part and for the sake of morality to continue as minister in the Union government," he had said.



