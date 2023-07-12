President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan From July 13-15

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from July 13-15, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

The president will grace the 4th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

On July 14, she will address the members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at Jaipur, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

"On the same evening, she will also address a seminar organised by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Rajasthan Branch) at Jaipur," it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)