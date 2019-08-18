President Kovind Meets Singer Lata Mangeshkar, Wishes Her Good Health

The President visited Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar at her residence in Mumbai and wished her good health.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar at her residence in Mumbai and wished her good health.

Elated over meeting Ms Mangeshkar, President Kovind shared a picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Delighted to meet @MangeshkarLata ji at her residence in Mumbai. Conveyed my best wishes for her good health. Lata ji, the pride of India, has sweetened our lives with her soulful melody. She continues to inspire us with her simplicity and grace #PresidentKovind."

Soon after, Ms Mangeshkar too shared pictures of their meeting in a series of tweets.

"Namaskar, Was deeply honored and humbled, when the President of our country, Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji, so gracefully came and met me at my residence. I stand in gratitude. Sir, you make us proud!@rashtrapatibhvn," she tweeted.

President Kovind was accompanied by his wife and daughter. Governor of Maharashtra and his wife Vinoda Rao along with Education Minister Vinod Tawde also visited Lata Mangeshkar's residence.

