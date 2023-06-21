President Murmu, Rajnath Singh, Others Celebrate International Yoga Day

Theme for the International Day of Yoga 2023 is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

On the 9th International Yoga Day, several ministers and BJP leaders performed yoga in different parts of the country to celebrate the day. President Droupadi Murmu performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 3-day state visit to the US, will perform yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership.

In a video message, Prime Minister Modi said that Indians have welcomed new ideas and conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga.

"Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being, giving a basis of love for the living being," PM Modi said.

Vice President Jagadeep Dhankhar performed yoga with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed yoga with personnel of the Indian Navy onboard India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi and interacted with several participants.

Celebrating the International Yoga Day onboard #INSVikrant in Kochi.



Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in an event to celebrate International Yoga Day at AIIMS Delhi.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari joined hundreds in Maharashtra's Nagpur to celebrate International Yoga Day.

BJP National President JP Nadda performed yoga at a stadium in Gurugram.

Participating in Mass Yoga Demonstration on 9th International Yoga Day in Gurugram, Haryana.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also performed Yoga in Haridwar.

The theme for the International Day of Yoga 2023 is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family.'