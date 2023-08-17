10 Facts About Indian Navy's New Stealth Ship 'Vindhyagiri'

Just like its predecessors, INS Nilgiri, Udaygiri, Himgiri, Taragiri, and Dunagiri, Vindhyagiri is named after a mountain range in Karnataka.

It is technologically advanced and pays a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate.

In its service of nearly 31 years, the old Vindhyagiri witnessed various challenging operations and multinational exercises.

The newly christened Vindhyagiri – all set to be unveiled today – represents India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage and also propel itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.

It is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates.

These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class).

It is equipped with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors as well as platform management systems.

The Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, a pioneer organisation for all warship design activities.

Notably, 75% of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships are from indigenous firms. It includes Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With this, the ministry aligned the Project 17A ships with the country's resolute commitment to 'Aatma Nirbharta.'