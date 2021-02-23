President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Resignation Of Puducherry Chief Minister

V Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test. (FILE)

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers, a notification by the Union Home Ministry issued said on Tuesday.

The resignations were submitted after the Narayanaswamy-led Congress government lost the floor test held in Puducherry Assembly on Monday.

A notification of the Union Home Ministry issued today said: "The President has been pleased to accept the resignation of V. Narayanasamy Chief Minister of Puducherry along with his council of Ministers with effect from February 22."

Mr Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test after his government lost majority in the 33-member House following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators in recent weeks.

Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu announced that the Chief Minister has failed to prove his majority and adjourned the house sine die.

Shortly before the result of the floor test, Narayanasamy alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forcibly trying to implement Hindi in the UT, which follows the two-language system.

He called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted the resignation.

The Union Territory is going to Assembly polls later this year. The dates are yet to be announced.

