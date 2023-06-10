Preparations Underway For 62-Day-Long Amarnath Yatra: Top Kashmir Official

Arrangements for tent city, Wi-Fi hotspots and proper lighting will be made on the travel route.

Preparations for the 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31, is underway, said Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Friday.

"We have made an inbuilt system in all the major camps for waste disposal. We are installing CCTV on more routes. We have increased the capacity of the camp and this time we can accommodate more than 75,000 pilgrims at different places," While talking to the media, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said while talking to the media.

He further said that the administration is making arrangements for an estimated 8-9 lakh pilgrims who will be undertaking Amarnath yatra.

"We are making our arrangements according to 8-9 lakh pilgrims. The holy cave is located at high altitude so people are appealed to take care of their health before visiting as it is not commonplace," he further said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in the national capital, directing to ensure adequate security arrangements to make a comfortable pilgrimage for the pilgrims.

Mr Shah directed the officials concerned to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of 62 days long Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31.

Mr Shah also stressed the need for smooth arrangements on the route "from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp, and directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu at night for the convenience of the pilgrims".The Home Minister later directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and their refilling and also asked for the availability of additional teams of doctors.

He further directed for an adequate number of medical beds and the deployment of ambulances and helicopters to meet any medical emergency. Mr Shah directed the provision of all necessary amenities for Amarnath Yatris, including travel, stay, electricity, water, communication and health.

He also directed to ensure a better communication system on the Yatra route and the deployment of machines to immediately open the route in the event of a landslide.

During the meeting, he apprised officials that all the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra will be given RFID cards so that their real-time location can be traced."The insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for each Amarnath Yatri and Rs 50,000 for each animal will be ensured. Apart from this, arrangements for tent city, Wi-Fi hotspots and proper lighting will be made on the travel route," read a Home Ministry statement.

"Additionally, Online- live Darshan of Baba Barfani, live telecast of morning and evening aarti in holy Amarnath cave and religious and cultural programs will be organized at the base camp," the statement added.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Director General of Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force, Director General of Border Roads Organisation, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, other senior officials of Army, Central Government and Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Avny Lavasa also visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar on Friday to inspect the arrangements for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023.

She also convened a meeting with senior officers from concerned departments to review the arrangements.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements of facilities for pilgrims especially at registration counters tatkal registration of the pilgrims.

Deputy Commissioner also discussed the requirement of other facilities like accommodation, barricading, security arrangements, technical equipment and wi-fi, and power and water supply at registration counters.

The cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene and medical facilities at these counters were also at discussed in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner also allotted the duties to senior officers of different departments to ensure that all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra to be carried out by respective departments are put in place well in time before the commencement of the Yatra.

ADC ADM Sandeep Seointra, SSP Chandan Kohli along with other senior officers from concerned departments were present at the meeting.

