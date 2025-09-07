Preparations In Full Swing Ahead Of PM Modi's Expected Manipur Visit

Preparations are in full swing in Manipur for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit this week - for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in 2023. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Imphal on September 13 and fly to Churachandpur after addressing a gathering inside the historic Kangla fort, well-placed sources told NDTV.

Beautification works are on in full swing inside the Imphal International Airport. The interiors are getting a fresh coat of paint. Roads are being repaired, dividers painted, and workers are trimming the bushes. The airport has also issued a travel advisory asking passengers to arrive earlier due to the heightened security.

From Imphal airport, he is expected to reach the Kangla Fort by road and address a gathering of about 15,000 people. The historic fort is also being renovated, with over 200 labourers from outside the state being brought in for the grand preparations that include the construction of a humongous triangle-shaped platform.

Besides seating arrangements, beautification work is also going on in the campus. The helipad near the stage is being renovated, while security has been tightened, and round-the-clock surveillance is being done. Unauthorised photographing has been prohibited.

Next in Churachandpur, he is expected to address a gathering at the Peace Ground and briefly interact with the internally displaced persons. Arrangements are being made to host about 9,000 people at the ground, sources said. Drone flying has been banned in the area.

The people of Manipur are expecting some major announcements during the PM's expected visit to the state. Meanwhile, civil society organisations in Churachandpur are planning to submit memorandums personally to the Prime Minister.