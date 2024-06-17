Pregnant Woman Gives Birth At Bus Station In Telangana, Woman Staff Pitches In

The 35-year-odl woman was from Odisha. (Representational Pic)

The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees at the Karimnagar bus station facilitated the delivery of a woman who developed labour pains while waiting for a bus.

The 35-year-old woman, a labourer from Odisha, developed labour pains at the bus station when she was waiting for a bus on Sunday along with her husband.

After being informed by her husband, a place was arranged for her delivery in the bus station itself, Karimnagar bus depot manager Rajani Krishna told PTI on Monday.

Female supervisors and sweepers put up sarees around the woman and she had a normal delivery. She gave birth to a girl, he said.

Later, the mother and child were shifted to a government hospital in Karimnagar.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appreciated the female RTC personnel of Karimnagar bus station for their timely help to the woman.

In a post on X, he wished that the women staffers should also earn a good name in discharging their duties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)