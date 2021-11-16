'Happy Moment': Punjab Chief Minister On Reopening Of Kartarpur Corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lauded the decision of the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday.

"It's a happy moment that Kartarpur Corridor is reopening and prayers of Sikh community being answered. I had met PM, HM as CM and had requested them. Now they've announced, I thank them. Punjab cabinet will be part of the first jatha for paying obeisance on November 18," Mr Channi said.

"I warmly welcome the decision to reopen the Sri Kartapur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of 552nd Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This step has fulfilled the aspirations of millions of devotees who've been deprived of 'Darshan Didare' due to the COVID pandemic," said Mr Channi in a tweet.

Mr Channi had also announced that the entire Punjab Cabinet will pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 18 as a part of the first delegation after reopening of Kartarpur corridor, said a press release from Chief Minister Office on Tuesday.

The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19. The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

