Prayagraj Doctor Found Hanging In Hotel Room: Police

Prayagraj deputy chief medical officer Dr Sunil Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan of a hotel room here on Monday, police said.

The 51-year-old was found hanging in a room of Hotel Vitthal, situated next to the Coffee House in the Civil Lines area here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhukar told reporters that around 9.30 am police received information that Dr Sunil Kumar Singh was not opening the door of his room.

When police reached the spot and forced the door open, they found Dr Singh hanging from the ceiling fan, he said, adding prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

Police have taken the body in possession and sent it for post mortem and further legal action is being taken, Mr Bhukar said.

His driver Satish Singh said Dr Singh was deputed to Bailey Hospital and had checked into the hotel Sunday evening.

He said Dr Singh used to come to duty from his home in Varanasi.

He said he got a call from Dr Singh's wife in the morning. She said her husband was not taking her calls and asked him to check on him.

Satish Singh said he walked up to Dr Singh's room around 9.30 am and knocked on it several times, but when there was no response, he called the hotel staff.

