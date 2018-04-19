Pravin Togadia Ends 'Indefinite Fast' On Health Grounds

Mr Togadia had begun his fast in Gandhinagar on Tuesday in support of the Ram Temple and other issues.
Mr Togadia, a diabetic, said there was deterioration in his health and hence he was calling off his hunger strike.
"I am calling off my fast at the insistence of 'sants' who called on me. They have also asked me to resolve to work for the welfare of Hindus."
The former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader lost three kg in weight. Doctors present at the fast venue feared that his kidneys could be affected due to fasting and require hospitalisation.
Mr Togadia was demanding that parliament pass a law to facilitate the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the site of the former Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh.
He said he will also campaign for an end to debt of farmers, employment for youths and women welfare.
"I will begin to travel across the country from this weekend," he said, adding he also wanted a ban on cow slaughter, revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution and resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits who displaced in the Valley.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "should, instead of travelling abroad, visit the homes of people" in the country.