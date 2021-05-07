Prateek Chaudhuri, Sitar Player, Dies Of Covid At 49

New Delhi:

Prateek Chaudhuri, renowned sitar player, died due to Covid-19 on Thursday. His father, veteran sitarist Devbrata Chaudhuri, popularly known as Debu Chaudhuri, also died last week due to Covid-19. According to music historian Pavan Jha, Prateek Chaudhuri, 49, was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi after Covid-related compplications.

"Prateek Chaudhuri, the promising talent and son of legendary Debu Chaudhuri is no more. Was struggling hard in ICU and yesterday he joined his father as they walked together on the path of eternity- Rest in Peace Prateek," Mr Jha posted on Twitter. 

Pratik Chaudhuri was improving and was to be discharged from the hospital but suddenly things took a turn for the worse, according to Mr Jha. He was also admitted to GTB Hospital along with his father. People have been posting condolence messages on Twitter.    

Prateek Chaudhuri, who belonged to the Senia Gharana of music, was also a professor at the Department of Music in Delhi University. He is survived by his wife Runa and children Rayana and Adhiraj.