Prateek Chaudhuri, Sitar Player, Dies Of Covid At 49

Prateek Chaidhuri, popular sitar player, dies of coronavirus infection

Prateek Chaudhuri, renowned sitar player, died due to Covid-19 on Thursday. His father, veteran sitarist Devbrata Chaudhuri, popularly known as Debu Chaudhuri, also died last week due to Covid-19. According to music historian Pavan Jha, Prateek Chaudhuri, 49, was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi after Covid-related compplications.

"Prateek Chaudhuri, the promising talent and son of legendary Debu Chaudhuri is no more. Was struggling hard in ICU and yesterday he joined his father as they walked together on the path of eternity- Rest in Peace Prateek," Mr Jha posted on Twitter.

And the bad news is Not stopping. Prateek Chaudhuri, the promisisng talent & son of legendary Debu Chaudhuri is no more. Was struggling hard in ICU & Yesterday he joined his father as they walked together on the path of eternity- #RestinPeace Prateek @nirupamakotru@rohitksinghhttps://t.co/iVLyKP51FZpic.twitter.com/fVGoumBKWy — Pavan Jha (@p1j) May 7, 2021

Pratik Chaudhuri was improving and was to be discharged from the hospital but suddenly things took a turn for the worse, according to Mr Jha. He was also admitted to GTB Hospital along with his father. People have been posting condolence messages on Twitter.

Shocked to hear that sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri passed away due to Covid. Few days back, the family lost his father maestro Pt. Debu Chaudhuri. A great loss to the world of Sitar.Also a personal loss to me as Prateek was a good friend. My heartfelt condolences to the family🙏 pic.twitter.com/fYGVQdtVDo — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) May 7, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing of #PrateekChaudhuri

This is an unfolding tragedy. Only last week his father #PtDebuChaudhuri passed away! @TeamworkArts@TeamworksInfopic.twitter.com/B4uzvwA71M — Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) May 7, 2021

Prateek Chaudhuri, who belonged to the Senia Gharana of music, was also a professor at the Department of Music in Delhi University. He is survived by his wife Runa and children Rayana and Adhiraj.