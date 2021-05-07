Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Covid-Induced 'Black Fungus' Cases Reported In Delhi Hospital

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2,30,168 people have died due to coronavirus in India so far. (File)

Doctors at a leading private facility here are seeing a rise in the number of COVID-triggered mucormycisis cases, according to a statement from the hospital.

Mucormycisis is a fungal infection triggered by COVID-19. Black fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, ICUs and immunodeficient patients since long.

According to Dr Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by COVID-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycisis. Last year, this deadly infection caused a high mortality with many patients suffering from the loss of eyesight and the removal of the nose and the jaw bone."

Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the ENT department at the hospital, said the use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 coupled with the fact that many coronavirus patients have diabetes could be one of the reasons for this rise in the number of black fungus cases again.

Meanwhile, up to 3,980 people died of Covid in India the past 24 hours, the highest in a day so far, pushing total fatalities to 2,30,168. The country also set a new grim record in its daily Covid numbers with 4.12 lakh infections.

Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand have seen a rise in both the number of daily cases and mortality, indicating the "pandemic is moving eastwards", the Union Health Ministry said after a review meeting on Wednesday.

Here are the Live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

May 07, 2021 05:56 (IST) Covid Second Wave In India A Tragedy, Says Indian-American Surgeon



The second wave of COVID-19 in India is a tragedy, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has said, underlining the need for countries to help each other during the crisis. "If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's that we need each other to get through this pandemic. As a world, we need each other in terms of countries to step up to help make sure that the world has an adequate supply of vaccine, to ensure people have treatments available, supply of PPE because the threat of COVID in any part of the world is ultimately a threat to every country," Indian-American Murthy told a news channel in an interview.