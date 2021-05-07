



Breaking News

Arvind Kejriwal Calls High-Level Meet On Delhi Covid Crisis At 4:30 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called a meeting with his cabinet ministers at 4:30 pm to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the capital that has led to thousands of deaths in the past few weeks.

Delhi has been one of the worst hit territories as India reported an extra 15 lakh new infections and record daily deaths as its hospitals run out of beds and medical oxygen in the past week.

Since the start of the pandemic, it has reported 2.1 crore cases and 2,34,083 deaths. It currently has 36 lakh active cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been widely criticised for not acting sooner to suppress the second wave, after religious festivals and political rallies drew tens of thousands of people in recent weeks and became "super spreader" events.

His government has also been criticised for lifting social restrictions too soon following the first wave and for delays in the country's vaccination programme, which medical experts say is India's only hope of controlling the second COVID-19 wave.

While India is the world's biggest vaccine maker, it is struggling to produce and distribute enough doses to stem the wave of COVID-19.

PM Modi has stressed that Indian states must keep up vaccination rates. Although the country has administered at least 157 million vaccine doses, its rate of inoculation has fallen sharply in recent days.