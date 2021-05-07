Complete Lockdown In Bengaluru From Monday: See What's Open

The movement of essential goods and services are allowed in Karnataka amid the lockdown.

Karnataka will be under a two-week lockdown, starting from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 25, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said as COVID-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. "So, a complete lockdown will be imposed from May 10 to May 24," he said today.

Here is what will be open and what stays closed in Bengaluru:

The movement of essential goods and services are allowed, and shops selling groceries, fruits and vegetables, can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm.

Road repair work and cargo vehicles can operate during the lockdown.

Shops and other commercial units like hotels, pubs, bars and industries that are not directly related to providing essential services will have to pull down their shutters.

Hotels, restaurants and eateries will be permitted to operate kitchens for take away and home delivery of food items only.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. Online and distance learning will continue.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, religious functions and gatherings have been banned amid the lockdown period.

All religious places will be closed for public.

Only take away is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10am.

Banks, insurance offices and ATM will continue to operate.

Marriages already scheduled are permitted strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

Cremation and funerals will be allowed with maximum of 5 people adhering to Covid-appropriate behavior.

Transport services:

Only flights and trains scheduled will continue to operate during this period

Metro rail services will be stopped.

Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators will be prohibited, except while hired for emergency and or for essential services.

No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles will be allowed during the lockdown period, except for essential services.

The new restrictions come into force as Karnataka reported 48,781 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. This is a relatively big number in the deadly second wave of the pandemic in a state that did not see a spike in cases last year. Some 592 deaths were reported in the highest single-day fatalities in Karnataka.

