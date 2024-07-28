Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Campaign To Become Political Party On October 2

"Other details, such as party leadership, will be decided in due course," Prashant Kishor said

Former election strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said his Jan Suraaj campaign will become a political party on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and contest the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

Mr Kishor was addressing a state-level workshop of Jan Suraaj here, which was attended by several persons, including a granddaughter of former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, joining the campaign.

"As stated earlier, Jan Suraaj will become a political party on October 2 and contest next year's assembly polls. Other details, such as party leadership, will be decided in due course," said Mr Kishor, who launched the campaign two years ago.

He welcomed the entry of Jagriti Thakur, daughter of Virendra Nath Thakur, younger son of the Bharat Ratna awardee socialist leader.

The late Mr Thakur's elder son Ram Nath Thakur is a JD(U) MP and a Union Minister of state.

Others who joined Jan Suraaj included former RJD MLC Rambali Singh Chandravanshi, who was recently disqualified from the legislative council on grounds of indiscipline, and Anand Mishra, a former IPS officer who resigned from service hoping for a BJP ticket but contested the Lok Sabha polls from Buxar as an Independent after being denied the ticket.



