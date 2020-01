Prashant Kishor -- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's close aide -- called out his boss today over his claim that he was inducted in the Janata Dal United through a recommendation from the BJP's all-powerful leader Amit Shah.

"If you are telling the truth, who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah," posted Mr Kishor this evening, hours after Nitish Kumar all but expelled him from the party.